FG Upgrade Onitsha General Hospital To Federal Medical Centre

Federal Government on Thursday upgraded the Onitsha General Hospital to a federal medical centre.

The Minister of State for Health, Hon. Ekumankama Joseph Nkama who represented the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire performed the commissioning in Onitsha amidst cheers and jubilation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hon. Nkama said with the upgrading of the hospital to a federal medical centre, the federal government would soon employ more Doctors and other staff.

Nkama while commending Governor Soludo’s good governance exploited in the health sector said henceforth the federal government will soon post fresh Doctors and other medical personnel for internship and horsemanship.

He charged the staff of the general hospital to brace up for the challenges ahead, adding that to whom much is given is also expected.

In an address of welcome on behalf of the Anambra State government, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike thanked President Mohammadu Buhari immensely for the honour done to the people of the South East States and Anambra in particular, describing the upgra6 as a parting gift to Ndigbo.

The Obi of Onitsha represented Chief Emengo expressed his profound gratitude to the government of President Mohammed Buhari for the completion of the 2nd Niger Bridge project and now the upgrading of the Onitsha general hospital to a federal government health institution.