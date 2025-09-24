FG Unveils Theme For Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

The Federal Government has unveiled the official theme for Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebrations: “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation.”

In a statement signed by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), the theme underscores the importance of unity, collaboration, and patriotism across the public and private sectors, civil society, and the citizenry.

According to the release, the 2025 Independence Anniversary presents an opportunity for Nigerians to consolidate on past achievements and work collectively toward building a nation of sustainable peace, prosperity, and progress.

“Since gaining independence on October 1, 1960, Nigeria has successfully navigated several challenges and achieved notable advancements in diverse sectors of the economy. This year’s celebration calls for all hands to be on deck in solidifying these gains while pursuing loftier objectives to forge a stronger and greater nation for all citizens,” the statement read.

Government activities and programmes are expected to align with the official theme to ensure it resonates across all national endeavours, particularly in driving the Renewed Hope Agenda.

As part of the anniversary events, a Juma’at Prayer will hold on Friday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m., followed by an Inter-Denominational Church Service on Sunday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m. The activities will culminate in a World Press Conference scheduled for Monday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m.