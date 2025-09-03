FG Unveils PTAD’s Revised Service Charter

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to pension reforms and renewed dedication to Nigeria’s senior citizens with the launch of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) revised Service Charter.

The Charter, themed: “Renewed Commitment to Service Excellence,” sets clear service standards and accountability measures to deliver quicker, more reliable, and people-centred services to pensioners across the country

Unveiling the Charter in Abuja yesterday, Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, stated that the Service Charter is more than a document

“It is a social contract that places pensioners’ welfare and public trust at the heart of service delivery. With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent approval for a bond programme in excess of N800 billion to clear outstanding pension liabilities, we are taking decisive steps to ensure retirees are paid promptly and treated with dignity,” Dr. Uzoka-Anite assured.

The Minister commended PTAD’s management and staff for updating and expanding the Charter, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Together, we must build a pension system that guarantees fairness, reliability, and peace of mind for every pensioner,” she emphasised, while also reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to supporting PTAD.

The revised Charter focuses on four key improvements: performance metrics, quality commitment, stakeholder feedback, and clarity/accessibility.

PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Mrs. Tolulope Odunaiya, underscored the Charter’s importance as a covenant setting out PTAD’s obligations, service standards, and accountability framework.

Stakeholders, including PenCom, SERVICOM, and the Public Complaints Commission, praised PTAD’s efforts and encouraged robust implementation.

As the Federal Government continues to prioritise pension reforms, this revised Service Charter marks a significant step towards enhancing the lives of Nigeria’s senior citizens.