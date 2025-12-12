FG Unveils Pioneer Gas Trading Licence, Clearing Authorisation

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Thursday presented Nigeria’s first Gas Trading Licence and Clearing House and Settlement Authorisation to JEX Markets Limited, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The official presentation was done in Abuja by Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Authority Chief Executive, Mr Farouk Ahmed, Oscar Onyema, Chairman, JEX Markets, lawmakers and other dignitaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the development, JEX Markets has been licenced to establish and operate a gas trading exchange platform, including clearing and settlement functions, for natural gas and its derivatives in Nigeria.

The platform, which will act as a commodity exchange, enabling transparent and standardised gas resources trading, is the first of its kind in Africa, positioning Nigeria as a potential regional hub for gas pricing and energy market activity.

The licencing process included collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which also approved JEX as a licensed commodity exchange.

Ekpo, in his keynote address, said the licence would provide immediate benefits, including improved market access for credible traders across power, industrial, commercial and large-scale sectors.

He said the license which aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on energy security and economic diversification would provide governance framework and enable a trusted environment where investors and traders operate confidently.

Ekpo, while commending the NMDPRA and JEX Markets Limited for developing the first online gas trading and settlement platform, said it marked a new era for transparent, competitive and investmentready gas markets in Nigeria.