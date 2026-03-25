FG Unveils NSW To Reduce Bureaucratic Bottlenecks At Ports

Federal Government has unveiled the National Single Window (NSW) project in its efforts to reform Nigeria’s trade ecosystem, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and improve the ease of doing business.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, yesterday said the launch was a major milestone under the economic reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu, noting that previous attempts at implementing a single window system had not succeeded.

Edun explained that the initiative represents a shift from fragmented and inefficient trade processes to a more coordinated and technology-driven system, noting that the platform was designed to reduce the time and cost associated with import and export transactions, while improving transparency and overall efficiency in the system.

Also, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, said that the National Single Window would allow traders to submit all required documentation through a single portal, eliminating the need to deal with multiple government agencies, adding that the new system would simplify trade procedures, reduce duplication of documentation, and enhance investor confidence.

She noted: “In simple terms, it is one portal, one submission, one coordinated process. The reform would position Nigeria more competitively in regional and global trade.”

Providing details on implementation, the National Single Window Coordinator, Tola Fakolade, said that the platform would go live on March 27, 2026, saying that the first phase of the rollout would cover the processing of import licences, permits, and certificates for key regulatory agencies, including National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), through the single platform.