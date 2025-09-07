FG Unveils New Postharvest Systems To Curb N3.5trn Annual Losses

The Federal Government has announced plans to introduce the Nigeria Postharvest Systems Transformation Programme (NiPHaST), a new initiative aimed at tackling the country’s postharvest challenges that cost farmers an estimated ₦3.5 trillion annually.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this during the Nigeria Legacy Programme organized by the Africa Food Systems Forum in partnership with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) in Dakar, Senegal.

Kyari explained that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to eradicate poverty, boost food and nutrition security, and drive economic growth.

According to the Minister, NiPHaST will strengthen household storage technologies, community-level warehouses, cold rooms, and strategic national silos, all to be managed through public–private partnerships.

It will also encourage robust investment across the storage value chain, including processing, preservation, packaging, marketing, and climate-smart infrastructure.

“The initiative will unlock private sector investment, strengthen market confidence, and expand storage infrastructure,” Kyari stated, noting that it will also boost agricultural exports, improve nutrition, create jobs, increase farmer incomes, and enhance food import substitution.

He stressed that postharvest losses represent more than just wasted produce. “This is not just produce going to waste. It is opportunity lost and livelihoods destroyed,” he said.

The Minister further called for stronger international collaboration, adding that transforming postharvest systems will secure farmer livelihoods, revive agribusiness confidence, and position Nigeria as a leading food supplier in West Africa.

Dignitaries at the forum included Jigawa State Governor Malam Umar A. Namadi, Minister of Livestock Development Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness Dr. Kingsley Uzoma, Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) Mohammed Abu Ibrahim, and President of the Nigeria Agribusiness Group Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, among others.