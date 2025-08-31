FG Unveils New Curriculum For Basic, Senior Secondary, Technical Education

The Federal Government has announced a comprehensive review of curricula for basic, senior secondary, and technical education, aimed at reducing content overload and improving learning outcomes.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, disclosed this in Abuja.

He said the review was conducted in collaboration with the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), UBEC, NSSEC, NBTE, and other stakeholders.

Under the revised framework, pupils in Primary 1–3 will take 9–10 subjects, while those in Primary 4–6 will offer 10–12. Junior Secondary School students will study 12–14 subjects, Senior Secondary students 8–9, and technical school students 9–11 subjects.

Alausa said the new curricula aim to create a balance between subject offerings and practical learning, ensuring relevance to current realities.

He assured strict monitoring to guarantee effective implementation and a smooth transition in schools nationwide.