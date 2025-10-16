FG Unveils Nat’l Job Centres, Labour Empowerment Programme

…commends Mastercard Foundation’s youth strategy

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting dignified, inclusive, and transformative work for Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at the Mastercard Foundation Annual Nigeria Partner Convening in Lagos yesterday, the minister made significant announcements regarding national labour infrastructure.

She unveiled the National Job Centre Project, a nationwide network of employability hubs designed to connect trained Nigerians to real job opportunities and strengthen Nigeria’s labour market infrastructure.

Elaborating on the project, she stated: “The National Job Centres will integrate digital job matching, data tracking, and career advisory services to create a harmonised and inclusive system.

They form part of a national labour framework that empowers youth to contribute meaningfully to local industries and compete confidently on the global stage.”

Simultaneously, the Minister launched the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), a flagship initiative designed to enhance the employability of young Nigerians and ensure a smoother transition between training and jobs. “Through LEEP, we are enhancing the employability of young Nigerians and strengthening the bridge between training and jobs,” Onyejeocha said.