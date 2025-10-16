FG Unveils Nat’l Job Centres, Empowerment Programme

The Federal Government has launched two major initiatives aimed at creating sustainable employment opportunities and strengthening Nigeria’s labour market infrastructure, the National Job Centre Project and the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP).

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, announced the initiatives on Wednesday during the Mastercard Foundation Annual Nigeria Partner Convening in Lagos, reaffirming the government’s commitment to promoting dignified, inclusive, and transformative work in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Onyejeocha explained that the National Job Centres would serve as a nationwide network of employability hubs, connecting skilled Nigerians to real job opportunities while integrating digital job matching, data tracking, and career advisory services.

“The National Job Centres will integrate digital job matching, data tracking, and career advisory services to create a harmonised and inclusive system,” she said. “They form part of a national labour framework that empowers youth to contribute meaningfully to local industries and compete confidently on the global stage.”

Simultaneously, she unveiled the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), a flagship initiative designed to enhance the employability of Nigerian youth and ensure a smoother transition between training and jobs.

“Through LEEP, we are enhancing the employability of young Nigerians and strengthening the bridge between training and jobs,” Onyejeocha noted.

She further emphasized that the government’s goal goes beyond job creation to building a fair and well-regulated labour system.

“Our goal is not just to create employment but to build systems that protect workers’ rights, ensure fair wages, and strengthen labour market governance,” she added.

The Minister commended the Mastercard Foundation for its enduring partnership with Nigeria through the Young Africa Works strategy, acknowledging its impact on youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.

“Over the past six years, your partnerships have not only provided skills but opened pathways to jobs, entrepreneurship, and hope for thousands across Nigeria,” she said.

Onyejeocha stressed that achieving decent and sustainable work requires strong collaboration between government, the private sector, development partners, and civil society.

“Building an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem for work requires collective effort. We invite partners to collaborate with us in driving job access through these platforms and accelerating economic outcomes across Nigeria’s labour ecosystem,” she urged.

She reaffirmed the Ministry’s readiness to strengthen partnerships that promote employment creation, social inclusion, and economic stability.

“The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment stands ready to continue working with the Mastercard Foundation and all stakeholders to build a future where work is dignified, inclusive, and transformative,” Onyejeocha concluded.

Dignitaries at the event included Doug Kasambala, Chief Finance Officer of Mastercard Foundation; Rosy Fynn, Country Director for Nigeria; Rosemary Nduhiu, Executive Director, Country Programs; Sconaid McGeachin, Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer; and Rimamskeb Nuhu, Special Assistant to the President.