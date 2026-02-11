FG Unveils Mega School, MRI Centre, Roads, Bridges In Adamawa

The Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmed, has commissioned a series of impactful infrastructure projects executed by the North East Development Commission, NEDC, across Adamawa State.

The projects aimed to strengthen the Federal Government’s drive for sustainable development in the North East region.

The projects span health, education, water and road infrastructure within Yola/Jimeta and across Guyuk, Mayo Belwa, Garkida, Hong and Madagali Local Government Areas.

In Yola, the Minister commissioned the newly constructed MRI Block and inspected the ongoing Accident and Emergency project at Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital.

He also inaugurated the 1.1km road, borehole and solar streetlights at the Federal College of Education, Yola, and upgraded water facilities at the Adamawa State School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Outside the state capital, the Minister commissioned the NEDC Mega School and Skills Acquisition Centre in Guyuk; another Skills Acquisition Centre in Mayo Belwa; a Primary Health Care Centre with additional facilities in Uba Town, Hong LGA; a 2.5km road in Garkida; and another 2.5km road at the College of Education, Hong.

He also inaugurated key bridges at Kuzum, Dilichim, Wuri Gyayadi and Tashan Tsamiya in Madagali LGA, and inspected the 10km Fufore–Ribadu road.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Governor, the Minister stated, “We are advancing multiple infrastructure projects across Adamawa, spanning health, education and water sectors.

These projects reflect our firm resolve to deliver long-term development outcomes and will be handed over to the state government for proper utilisation and maintenance.”

He commended the positive leadership and transformation under Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, noting that it has created an enabling environment for the successful implementation of the interventions.

Receiving the Minister on behalf of the Governor, the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Her Excellency Kaletapwa G. Farauta, expressed appreciation for the interventions.

“On behalf of His Excellency, we warmly welcome you to Yola. We are grateful for these projects and assure you that the state government will take ownership, maintain and upgrade them for generations to come.

“We also urge an expanded NEDC presence in Adamawa, considering the pressures we face as a frontline state in the region,” she said.