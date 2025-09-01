FG Unveils Genomic Strategy, Prepares For Amr 2026 – NCDC

The Federal Government says it is strengthening Nigeria’s health security system with a national genomic surveillance strategy, expanded laboratory networks, and trained health workers to better respond to public health threats.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, stated this on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter, while briefing Nigerians and the international community on reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Pate said the government was building a resilient and agile health system that would enable Nigeria to detect and respond to emerging and re-emerging diseases, while also contributing to global health security.

According to him, the launch of the National Genomic Surveillance Strategy and the Nigeria Genomics Consortium will revolutionise disease detection, monitoring and response across the country.

He said Nigeria had also integrated genomics into its antimicrobial resistance (AMR) surveillance system, noting that the country would host the 5th Global Ministerial High-Level Conference on AMR in Abuja in 2026.