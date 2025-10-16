FG Unveils Gas Vehicle Monitoring System

The Federal Government has unveiled the Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS), a major step toward ensuring safety, accountability, and environmental sustainability in the country’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, launched the system on Thursday at an NNPC Retail Station in Abuja.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Louis Ibah, Ekpo said the NGVMS will guarantee that only vehicles converted at accredited facilities with certified kits are allowed to access CNG at approved stations.

He explained that the system provides end-to-end oversight from conversion to refuelling, ensuring both citizen safety and the integrity of Nigeria’s expanding CNG ecosystem.

Ekpo described the initiative as a significant milestone under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Decade of Gas Initiative, aimed at making CNG an affordable and sustainable energy option for Nigerians.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Presidential Initiative on CNG (PiCNG), Ismaeel Ahmed, disclosed that more than $1 billion in private sector investment has already been injected into Nigeria’s CNG value chain.

He added that additional conversion and refuelling stations will be commissioned nationwide before the end of the year.

Leaders of various transport unions present at the event expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for launching the PiCNG to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal in 2023.

According to them, the initiative has provided over one million free CNG kits, buses, and tricycles (Keke) to members, helping to reduce transportation costs and, in turn, lower food prices across the country.

The union leaders urged the Federal Government to give priority to commercial vehicles in the ongoing CNG programme and to expand CNG refuelling infrastructure across all states to maximize the benefits of the initiative.