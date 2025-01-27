FG Unveils Electricity Sector Investment Opportunities At African Energy Summit

Share

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun on behalf of the Nigerian government declared the nation’s electricity sector open for investment at the African Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Monday, January 27.

Addressing selected investors and development partners at an exclusive dinner in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, ahead of the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit, the Minister highlighted Nigeria’s electricity sector as a prime opportunity for investment, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to macroeconomic stability, clean energy goals, and achieving universal energy access under the “Mission 300” initiative.

A statement issued by the Director of information in the ministry Mohammed Manga quoted Edun assuring investors of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s participation in the Summit to drive collaborative efforts on energy access and Africa’s clean energy transition.

The country’s electricity sector is thus poised for transformative growth, and investors are invited to be a part of this exciting journey.

