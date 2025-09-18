FG Unveils 5,000-Passport Daily Production Centre

The Federal Government has completed a centralised Data Personalisation Centre with the capacity to produce between 4,500 and 5,000 passports daily.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who inspected the facility at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, described the project as “historic and game-changing,” stressing that it aligns with global best practices.

Previously, Nigeria operated about 96 passport personalisation centres within and outside the country. The new centralised system, the Minister explained, will not only boost efficiency but also strengthen the integrity of the nation’s travel documents.

“The old machines produced only 250–300 passports per machine daily. This new system produces about 1,000 per hour, giving us a capacity of 4,500–5,000 passports per day. This means the NIS can now meet demand within a standard workday, while applicants whose requests are approved can expect their passports within 24 hours,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

He noted that the reform guarantees accountability, efficiency, and a unified passport regime. “When we came in, there were two series, A and B. Today, with the support of our technical partner, IRISMAT, we now have a single passport system. This eliminates duplication, ensures uniformity, and enhances the credibility of our travel documents,” he said.

Nigeria, according to the Minister, has also completed migration to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKI-PKD), which authenticates travel documents globally.

“When this government assumed office, there were 204,000 passport backlogs. We resolved not to build a system around individuals but to strengthen institutions. With this facility, the era of backlogs is over,” he assured.

Since the establishment of the Immigration Service in 1963, this is the first time Nigeria is building a world-class centralised personalisation centre comparable to facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Russia, India, and Bangladesh.

Tunji-Ojo concluded: “We promised Nigerians that we would centralise personalisation and production, and I am pleased to announce that this project is now 100 percent ready.”