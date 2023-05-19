FG Unveils 5 Years Policy For Women Empowerment 

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs on Friday unveiled a 5-year strategic framework policy for the Development Partners Group on Gender (DPGG).

The framework policy said to have secured Presidential endorsement and approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) consists of the National Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE), Nigeria Country Gender Equality Profile, and the DPGG Gender Equality Women’s Empowerment Coordination Strategic Framework 2023-2028 and Meeting of the High-level Advisory Council on Nigeria’s Support to Women and Girls.

The Policy framework was unveiled in collaboration with other Ministries, ActionAid Nigeria, Development Partners, and other some Private organizations.

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, said the strategic framework was borne out of curious desires to change the narrative on women and girls’ development and empowerment in the country.

She noted that despite the marginalization of the women folk and the continued domination of the country’s political landscape by men, efforts to achieve equality will remain on the front burner.

Also speaking, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi stated that ” the Development Partners Group on Gender (DPGG) has organically grown since inception in 2008 to become one of the largest multi-sectoral gender and women empowerment accountability groups in Nigeria.

According to her, ” the implementation of the 1st strategy was weak due to inadequate funding of initiatives, lack of political will from heads of agencies to drive some of the made, as well as lack of an accountability mechanism to deliver on the strategy.

” The development of the 2nd edition has been a joint effort of the members of DPGG to improve the strategic framework and a process of drawing lessons from previous work, thereby improving on the existing strategy of the group”, she added.