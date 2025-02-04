FG Unveils 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction

Share

…Declares Early Rainfall In Parts Of Country

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, unveiled the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), predicting early rainfall in some parts of the country, packaged by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet)

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who unveiled the seasonal climate prediction in Abuja, disclosed that The SCP document is a critical tool for informed decision-making by the government and other stakeholders in the country.

According to the SCP document with the theme: ‘The Role of Early Warnings towards a Climate Resilient Aviation Industry for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development’, NiMet predicted that most parts of the country would experience significant rainfall events at the beginning of 2025, noting that the rains would come before the onset.

The onset of rain in the NiMet is predicted to be delayed over the northern and central states of Plateau as well as parts of Kaduna, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Adamawa, and Kwara while early onset is expected over the Southern states of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Anambra, and sections of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Enug1u, Imo, and Ebonyi. The rest of the country is predicted to have a normal onset.

The predicted end-of-rainy season compared to the long-term average indicates that parts of Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, FCT, Ekiti, and Ondo states are expected to be early while the delayed end of the season is expected over parts of Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue, Lagos, Kwara, Taraba, Oyo, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Anambra, and Enugu states.

Reading his keynote address, the Minister disclosed that The SCP document is a critical tool for informed decision-making, saying: “It offers insights into expected weather and climate patterns, equipping various sectors with the foresight needed to plan, mitigate risks, and harness opportunities. Agriculture, disaster risk management, health, marine operations, transport—and especially aviation—are among the many domains that will benefit from this invaluable resource and advisory”.

Keyamo further stated: “Climate change poses significant challenges to the aviation industry, including erratic weather patterns and extreme events that impact airline operations. Adverse weather conditions, such as thunderstorms and flash floods, result in flight delays, injuries, and economic losses.

“The aviation industry relies heavily on weather forecasts, with decisions on flight plans and take-off and landing times made based on weather conditions. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a significant increase in global flight delays due to weather conditions, from 11% in 2012 to 30% in 2023.

“Early warning systems, backed by robust climate predictions, are essential in overcoming the challenges posed by climate change. The SCP document provides critical information for informed decision-making, offering insights into expected weather and climate patterns. The document will benefit various sectors, including agriculture, disaster risk management, health, and aviation.

“Timely climate predictions will enable farmers to optimize farming schedules, disaster managers to prepare for emergencies, and health authorities to anticipate disease outbreaks.”

Accordingly, the Minister urged stakeholders to make good use of the information provided in the SCP document to make informed decisions and improve productivity.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, in his address of welcome, said that the accompanying summary SCP document for policy-makers, translations of the SCP into Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin languages, including a comprehensive report on the State of the Climate in Nigeria for 2024 underscore the Ministry’s and NiMet’s commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and ensuring that the information reaches even the most remote communities.

“Today’s session is particularly special because it represents our dedication to public engagement, ensuring that the knowledge we generate benefits communities across all 36 states of the federation and the FCT”, he said.

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Prof Charles Anosike, in his comment, said that the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) was perishable just like other weather and climate predictions, and required actors to uptake the information, utilize it, and provide feedback for evaluation and improvement of the document.

Anosike expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, and the Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation Technology, for their unrelenting support towards the progress of NiMet.

“My appreciation goes to the Members of the Senate, and House of Representatives and Excellencies-Governors in attendance and/or their representatives for accepting our invitation and gracing this important event. NiMet relies on your constituencies and States for subsequent downscaling of the Seasonal Climate Prediction for maximum impact at the last mile”, he stated.

