FG Unveils 2024 Agenda to Boost Food Security

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has unveiled its 2024 agenda for the agricultural sector, with the goal of boosting food security, improving employment, ensuring economic growth, and eradicating poverty. Speaking at a media briefing Abuja recently, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Aliya Abdullahi, stated that the Ministry was closely aligned with President Tinubu’s agenda, which prioritises food security.

Abdullahi emphasised that the Ministry had developed a comprehensive 2024 plan to improve the entire agricultural system, with a strong focus on achieving food security. He stressed the need to drive production and processing, thereby reducing post-harvest losses, a major problem for farmers. To achieve this, the Ministry intends to streamline existing programs in areas like value chain development, seed production, processing, livestock, and input provision.

Abdullahi also highlighted the “National Agricultural Growth Scheme agro-pocket,” funded by the African Development Bank, had a key initiative to increase production and bring down food prices. He further mentioned the Agro-pocket Project, which promotes dry season farming and prioritises wheat production, as another measure to combat food shortages.

He expressed disappointment that Nigeria, despite its internal capacity, currently only produces half a million metric tons of wheat while consuming over six million tons annually. He emphasised the need to empower wheat farmers in the 15 wheat-producing states, which include all northern states except Nasarawa, as well as Benue, Kwara, and Kogi.

Beyond wheat, Abdullahi listed other food security crops such as rice, maize, cassava, millet, sorghum, and soybean, with ongoing efforts already focused on cassava cultivation. “In order to hit the ground running for 2024, we’re trying to maximise available opportunities like dry season farming, areas where there are no terrorists, areas with adequate farm land and available farmers that we can support to go into irrigation farming. We will kick start wheat in February, right now preparations are in top gear for maize, rice and cassava.

“However, various state governments would come on board because they’re stakeholders, so we engage them and in the process they provide us farmers and land,” he added. Speaking further, Abdullahi also revealed the Ministry’s plan to bring in ICT enabled extension services, support soil tests for farmers and also address the issue of political farmers as measures are being put in place to target and support the actual farmers who are truly tilling the land.