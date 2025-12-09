FG Unveils 2 New Education Policies, Shifts Focus To 80% Implementation

The Federal Government yesterday unveiled two new national education policies, shifting the sector’s focus from policy formulation to practical implementation.

The Minister of Education Tunji Alausa said at the unveiling of the documents in Abujathe ministry had adopted an 80 per cent implementation and 20 per cent policy development model in line with international standards.

According to him, Nigeria’s education reforms must now translate into measurable outcomes in all states. He hailed the continued support of development partners, including UNESCO, UNICEF, and others, for Nigeria’s education sector.

The minister said the new policies would either improve existing ones or address areas where no policy previously existed.

According to Alausa, the policy is just 10 per cent of the work, adding: “Implementation is the heart of what we do, and the commissioners will drive this work, while the federal government will provide the technical support and resources required.

“The first of the three policies presented is the National Teachers’ Policy alongside its implementation guidelines. “The policy is designed to strengthen teacher quality, upgrade competencies, and improve professional development.”

He said the government had accelerated the digitalisation of teacher training programmes and would soon launch a digital platform for continuous professional development.