FG Unlocks $552m HOPE-EDU Funding, Sets New Pace For Basic Education Reform

The Federal Government has unlocked $552 million in HOPE-EDU funding to accelerate and strengthen basic education reform nationwide.

The initiative is designed to improve foundational learning, expand access to quality basic education, and strengthen education systems across participating states. The programme aligns with and reinforces the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), supporting measurable and accountable sector-wide reforms anchored on transparency and results.

Speaking on the milestone, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, described the achievement as a defining moment in Nigeria’s education transformation journey.

He said: “The unlocking of the $552 million HOPE-EDU funding in just 12 months represents the fastest activation of education financing of this scale in our history. It reflects clarity of vision, strong intergovernmental coordination, and our unwavering commitment to delivering measurable results for Nigerian children.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, we are demonstrating that reform can be decisive, accountable, and impactful. These resources will directly strengthen foundational learning, expand access, and reinforce system-wide accountability across participating states.”

Since 2022, federal allocation to education has increased by over 302 percent, reflecting the administration’s sustained prioritisation of human capital development. In the 2026 fiscal year alone, ₦3.520 trillion has been allocated to the sector, the highest allocation to date complemented by increased sub-national funding to address local priorities and implement targeted interventions.

The HOPE for Quality Basic Education for All (HOPE-EDU) programme is a strategic, results-driven initiative co-financed by the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education. It aims to improve foundational learning outcomes, expand equitable access to quality basic education, and strengthen institutional capacity and accountability across participating states.

As a core component of the broader HOPE reform framework, HOPE-EDU complements HOPE-Governance and HOPE-Primary Health Care in addressing systemic challenges in policy development, public financial management, governance, and service delivery. The overall aim is to promote efficiency, transparency, and improved performance in key social sectors.