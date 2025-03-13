New Telegraph

March 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Market News
  3. FG, Union Bank…

FG, Union Bank Partner To Deepen Economic Growth

The Federal Government and management of Union Bank Plc have agreed to collaborate in various aspects of the economy that will accelerate growth.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, on Wednesday hosted a high-level delegation from Union Bank of Nigeria, led by its Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Yetunde Oni, according to a statement issued by the Director of Information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga.

At the meeting, the Minister was said to have highlighted key strides by the government that give economy stability and resilience. He underscored the importance of job creation, investment appeal, and transparent data in securing Nigeria’s financial future.

Speaking earlier, Union Bank’s MD/CEO, Mrs. Oni, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, emphasising their positive impact on businesses and investors.

She reaffirmed Union Bank’s commitment to supporting national priorities, particularly food security, ensuring resources reach those who need them most. Both parties pledged continued engagement to drive sustainable economic development.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Equities Extend Decline As Market Sheds N48bn Amid Mixed Sentiment
Read Next

FCMB Empowers Local Businesses For Growth
Share
Copy Link
×