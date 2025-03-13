FG, Union Bank Partner To Deepen Economic Growth

Share

The Federal Government and management of Union Bank Plc have agreed to collaborate in various aspects of the economy that will accelerate growth.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, on Wednesday hosted a high-level delegation from Union Bank of Nigeria, led by its Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Yetunde Oni, according to a statement issued by the Director of Information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga.

At the meeting, the Minister was said to have highlighted key strides by the government that give economy stability and resilience. He underscored the importance of job creation, investment appeal, and transparent data in securing Nigeria’s financial future.

Speaking earlier, Union Bank’s MD/CEO, Mrs. Oni, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, emphasising their positive impact on businesses and investors.

She reaffirmed Union Bank’s commitment to supporting national priorities, particularly food security, ensuring resources reach those who need them most. Both parties pledged continued engagement to drive sustainable economic development.

