FG, UNIDO Sign $174m Pact For Industrial Development

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) have signed a Programme for Country Partnership (PCP) agreement amounting to $174,585,000m for industrial development of the country.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu CON, who signed on behalf of the Federal Government, noted that the partnership, which is for a period of four years, 2024-2028, marked a milestone in government and UNIDO’s efforts to strengthen industrial growth, create jobs and drive economic transformation, statement issued by the ministry said.

According to the Minister, “through this initiative, we aim to enhance Nigeria’s industrial capacity, drive technological innovation, and promote environmentally sustainable industrial practices.”

The programme, will also provide economic opportunities that will impact Nigerians particularly the youth and marginalised groups.

Bagudu explained that the PCP has a funding strategy of 85.7 per cent or $149,619,345 from donor/partners mobilised by UNIDO, while the Federal Government provides counterpart funding of 14.3 per cent or $24,965,655.

So far, Nigeria has made a financial commitment of $1,276,658 as payment to UNIDO, he said. The Minister called on all stakeholders which includes development partners, private sector and civil society to work collaboratively to ensure a seamless implementation of the programme.

The Minister commended UNIDO for its steadfast partnership and unwavering support for Nigeria’s industrial agenda.

The Hon. Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Owan Umoh, while making remarks during the signing ceremony, expressed hope that UNIDO will serve as a technical and strategic partner in driving the Industrial revolution Work Group (IRWG).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

