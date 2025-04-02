FG, UNIDO Sign $174m Agreement On Programme For Country Partnership

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) have signed a Programme for Country Partnership (PCP) agreement worth $174,585,000 to drive industrial development in the country.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning (BEP), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu signed the agreement on behalf of the Federal Government, noting that the four-year partnership (2024-2028) marks a milestone in Nigeria’s and UNIDO’s efforts to strengthen industrial growth, create jobs, and drive economic transformation, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

According to the Minister, “Through this initiative, we aim to enhance Nigeria’s industrial capacity, drive technological innovation, and promote environmentally sustainable industrial practices.”

He added that the programme will also create economic opportunities, particularly benefiting youth and marginalized groups.

Bagudu explained that the PCP funding strategy comprises 85.7% ($149,619,345) mobilized by UNIDO from donors/partners, while the Federal Government will provide 14.3% ($24,965,655) as counterpart funding. So far, Nigeria has made an initial financial commitment of $1,276,658 as payment to UNIDO, he said.

The Minister called on stakeholders, including development partners, the private sector, and civil society, to collaborate to ensure the seamless implementation of the programme.

He also commended UNIDO for its steadfast partnership and unwavering support for Nigeria’s industrial agenda.

Minister of State for Industry John Owan Umoh, in his remarks during the signing ceremony, expressed hope that UNIDO will serve as a technical and strategic partner in driving the Industrial Revolution Work Group (IRWG).

He urged stakeholders to translate policy into prosperity, emphasizing the need for swift execution of the PCP.

The Director-General of UNIDO, Gerd Müller, reaffirmed UNIDO’s commitment to industrial development, emphasizing that Nigeria has the potential to become Africa’s economic powerhouse.

He noted that the PCP aligns with Goal 9 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focused on industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

The PCP will focus on key priority areas essential to Nigeria’s industrial development agenda, including job creation, raw material availability, export potential and investment attraction.

Emeka Vitalis Obi, MNI, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, highlighted that engagements between the Federal Ministries of Budget and Economic Planning; Industry, Trade, and Investments (FMITI); and UNIDO have strengthened the government’s commitment to laying a solid foundation for the PCP’s implementation.

The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Otunba Francis Meshionye, speaking on behalf of the private sector, expressed hope that Nigerian manufacturers will benefit from the funding.

He pledged MAN’s support in achieving the programme’s key pillars and called for more impactful projects to strengthen the manufacturing sector.

