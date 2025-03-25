FG Uncovers 457 Suspected Illegal Mining Sites

Share

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has said that the Mining Marshal under his ministry inaugurated on March 21, 2024 has identified 457 suspected illegal mining sites.

He also said the MM arrested announced the arrest of “327 illegal mining” suspects across the country since 2024. He stated that this will enhance deterrence in the mining sector and enforce compliance with the law.

The MM, which comprises mainly officials from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), serves as a security outfit tracking illegal mining in the solid minerals sector.

Speaking during a media briefing on the one-year anniversary of the operations of the Mining Marshals (MM), the minister also said the Marshals’ key target for 2025 is to secure the conviction of the 327 individuals already arraigned in court.

He said: “So far, the MM has identified 457 suspected illegal mining sites and has improved intelligence gathering on these sites.”

The minister lauded the contributions of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Army, as according to him, their efforts have helped in the drive to sanitize the solid minerals sector.

Alake said: “This month, the Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, sentenced two foreigners, to prison for illegal mining of solid minerals following a case prosecuted by the EFCC.

We also commend the EFCC for its diligent prosecution of illegal miners. “In May last year, the EFCC successfully prosecuted and secured the conviction of two other foreigners, to one year of imprisonment for illegal mining at another Federal High Court, also sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“According to our records, the MM recovered over 98 sites last year. This has enabled many license owners to return to sites and resume operations. This will ultimately improve royalties and raise the contribution of solid minerals to the country’s revenue.”

The minister said the MM’s major areas of operation have been across 10 states: the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Niger, Kogi, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Enugu, Abia and Kwara.

