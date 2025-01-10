FG, UN Hold Talks On Economic Growth, Social Protection, Regional Stability

Share

The United Nations (UN) and the Nigerian government have open discussions on key issues bordering on regional stability, economic growth, and social protection.

The meeting which was held in Abuja aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and accelerating Nigeria’s development agenda. United Nations Deputy Secretary-General (DSG), Amina Mohammed met with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja, a statement issued by Director of information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga confirmed the update last night.

Discussions by the duo further delved into the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), and ways Nigeria can maximize it to enhance her trade and economic relations across the region.

“They also addressed strategies for improving food security, strengthening social protection systems to meet the socio-economic needs of Nigerians, and identifying ways the UN can mobilize its resources and expertise to support the country’s development goals”, Manga said in a statement.

Edun who received the DSG, Amina Mohammed, along with the Minister of State Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite expressed gratitude to the DSG for her sustained engagement with Nigeria.

He detailed progress in the administration’s social safety programmes, particularly the digitalization of its Direct Benefit Transfers initiative to enhance efficiency and transparency.

He also highlighted advancements in agriculture, noting improvements in wet and dry season farming as a result of targeted government support. The DSG was accompanied by a high-level UN delegation, including Leonardo Simão, UN Special Representative; Sa’adatu Shuaibu, UN Political Affairs Officer; Zubaida Mahmoud, UN Representative; and Sergio Mate, UN Special Assistant.

Share

Please follow and like us: