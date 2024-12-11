FG, UK Varsity, Other Partner To Promote Climate-Smart Agric Research

""" """

…Assures Of Lake Chad Basin Parliamentary Council Inauguration

The Federal government through the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation of the University of Plymouth, United Kingdom and the National Water Resources Institute have partnered to work for the advancement of climate-smart agriculture research in the country.

This hint was dropped recently in Abuja when Prof. Kevin Jones, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University of Plymouth, and top officials of the National Water Resources Institute paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev.

Utsev noted that the partnership is expected to be a cherished opportunity for the Ministry to address the complexities and unique challenges posed by climate change across different regions.

He disclosed that the Memorandum that Nigeria’s government will enter with the foreign Institute would be tailored to align with the mandate and vision of the Water Ministry.

According to him, “No nation can thrive without prioritizing the well-being of its citizens and underscoring the importance of food production in creating jobs, boosting the economy, and ensuring national prosperity”,

.Earlier in their remarks, Prof. Kevin Jones, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University of Plymouth, and Prof. William Blake, Director of the Sustainable Earth Institute and a key contributor to the UNESCO International Sediment Initiative, respectively agreed that the proposed partnership was vital to addressing the challenges faced by Nigeria and other countries in Africa.

In a related development, the Federal has assured that it was prioritizing the inauguration of the Parliamentary Council for the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

This is the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof..Joseph Utsev disclosed in Abuja, during a courtesy visit by the Chairman and members of the House Committee on the Lake Chad Basin.

The Minister said, “The Lake Chad Basin Commission is vital to the stability and development of the West African subregion.

“Its functions transcend water management to include fostering regional cooperation, ensuring sustainable livelihoods, and mitigating the impacts of climate change in member states. Strengthening the Commission’s governance framework through effective legislation, as mandated by the Parliamentary Council, is key to achieving these goals.”

The Chairman of the House Committee on the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Engr.Anayo Onwuegbu, who urged the Minister to. Expedite action on the plans to inaugurate the Council, stated that his committee at the House of Representatives would help to promote the legislative framework needed for the seamless operation of the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

Onwuegbu noted that his Committee in the House was concerned over delays in inaugurating the Parliamentary Council, emphasizing its necessity in enhancing Nigeria’s performance and fulfilling its commitments to the Commission.

He said, “The inauguration of the Council is essential for bolstering institutional frameworks and driving collective efforts to revitalize the Lake Chad Basin,”.

