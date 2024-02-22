FG, TUC Review Agreements, Says Constant Strike Putting Investment At Risk

The Federal Government and the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday reviewed the progress reports of agreements reached between the government and organised labour in October 2023.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha who read out all items in the agreement, maintained that the government has made substantial progress in the agreement with the union.

While stating that the government has made a huge financial commitment to the provision of CNG Buses and Conversion Kits, the minister however explained that although the procurement process was slowing down the launch, measures were already in place to fast-track the process.

According to her, the government has commenced a series of engagements with relevant stakeholders on tax incentives, just as the leadership crises rocking NURTW and RTEAN have been resolved.

Other areas in which progress has been made are subsidized distribution of fertilizers to farmers across the country, the government’s engagement with various state governments and the private sector on the issue of the implementation of wage awards for their workers, and plans to encourage MSEs in the country to create jobs and boost the economy.

Speaking on the inspection visit to the Port-Harcourt refinery by TUC and federal government delegation, the minister said reports by organised labour and government established that the Port-Harcourt refinery was 80% completed.

She explained that the old plant would begin with 54,000 barrels per day to produce 2 million litres of PMS and 2.2 million litres of diesel per day, while the new plant currently going through its last phase of completion would also begin production before the end of the year. The combined capacity of the two plants, when fully on stream, should produce 10 million litres of PMS per day.

The Minister who appealed to union leaders to see the strike as the last option, reiterated the government’s commitment to social dialogue with organised labour and other stakeholders towards achieving industrial peace and harmony while prioritising workers’ welfare.

She said: “Issuing of constant strike threat could send wrong signals to potential investors. This is not healthy for our business environment.”

General Secretary of the TUC, Comrade Nuhu Toro while commending the government for the progress recorded so far in implementing a substantial part of the agreement, differed with the government on some of the items.

He noted that while the issue of RTEAN has been resolved, that of NURTW has not been resolved.

“If the issue of the president of the union has not been resolved, it suggests that the issue of NURTW has not been resolved.

“You have carefully done justice to the items, and we commend you and the federal government, but we expect the fulfilment of all the agreements.”

He said some of the items have not been fully implemented but from their own assessment, the government has achieved 50% implementation.

“50% is a pass mark, but we urge you to do more. We know there are challenges, but we are very optimistic that they could be addressed”.

Deputy President of TUC, Kayode Alakija, thanked the minister for her consistency with union leaders and appealed her back some of the grey areas with data to reconcile them.

“We will appreciate if you back up the one on VAT with empirical data. You said you got the information from the office of the Finance Minister. So, we would appreciate it if they could supply you with data on how they arrived at the information.

During the review, the minister read each item on the memorandum of understanding among which was the payment of four out of six months on wage award, the committee of minimum wage review, payment of outstanding salaries and wages of tertiary education workers in federally owned educational institutions, suspension of VAT on diesel, payment of N25,000 conditional cash transfer to 3,140,819 households, including the pensioners.