FG Transfers Equity Shares In Successor Discos From BPE To Ministry Of Finance

The Federal Government (FG) has transferred its shareholding in electricity distribution companies (DisCos) from the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to the Ministry of Finance (MOFI).

The shareholding is reported to be 40%.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, issued this order in a letter dated January 10, which was seen by New Telegraph on Friday. The letter with REF/FMF/OHMF/MOFI/Assets/01 was directed to the Board of Directors, MOFI.

It was titled: Termination of Power of Attorney donated to the Bureau of Public Enterprises and vesting equity interest of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the Ministry of Finance Incorporated.

He directed the board of directors of the MOFI to assume ownership, control, and management of all equity holdings of the Federal Government of Nigeria in Nigeria’s 11 DisCos.

The discos, according to a letter to the Chairman of the Board of Directors,Electricity Successor Companies signed by the Chief Executive Officer, MOFI, Dr. Armstrong Takang, include: Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc, Benin Electricity Distribution Plc, Eko Electricity Distribution Plc, and Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc.

Others are: Ibadan Electricity Distribution Plc, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc, Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Plc, Kano Electricity Distribution Plc, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc and Yola Electricity Distribution Plc.

The letter was titled: Equity Holdings of The Federal Government of Nigeria In Electricity Distribution Companies and was copied to the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr. Wale Edu.

The minister also directed MOFI to “Assume ownership, control, and management of all equity holdings of the Federal Government. of Nigeria, as contemplated and provided for by law and/or any contract; and issue all appropriate notices, instruments, and documents which are required to give effect to this directive.”

Edu wrote: “I Wale Edu, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy of the Federal Government of Nigeria, hereby direct the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated to, on the authority of this instrument and all enabling laws in that behalf, with immediate effect

“Resile from, revoke and terminate any and all instruments, agreements, documents, howsoever described, including without limitation to the power of attorney executed sometime in 2012 whereby MOFI granted and donated powers to the BPE in connection with the shareholding of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the successor companies to the Power Holding Company of Nigeria.

“Assume ownership, control and management of all equity holding of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the said successor companies of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria

“Assume ownership, control and management of all equity holding of the Federal Government of Nigeria as contemplated and provided for by law and/or any contract; and issue all appropriate notices, instruments, and documents which are required to give effect to this directive.”

Before this Order, under the statutory mandate in Section 9 of the now-repealed Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005, the BPE was the holder of record of the equity interests of the FG in DisCos.

The BPE had also nominated various persons to be directors in DisCos and managed the implementation of the various rights and obligations of the FGN in the company.

Armstrong had in the letter to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Electricity Successor Companies ordered that the BPE nominee director on the board of directors of this Company be withdrawn with immediate effect and share certificates of the Company issued in the name of the BPE are to be immediately withdrawn and cancelled.”

The letter read: “I now write to formally advise you that the Minister of Finance, recognizing the repeal of the EPSRA, the long-lasting completion of the privatization and the restricting of MOFI, has by Order formally terminated the Power of Attorney and directed the restoration of the FGN’s equity interests in all electricity successor companies to be held and treated by MOFI.

“Accordingly, we give notice of the following and expect that consequential actions will be taken by the company forthwith:

“The BPE nominee director on the board of directors of this company is withdrawn with immediate effect. Share certificates of the company issued in the name of BPE are to be immediately withdrawn and cancelled.

“A new share certificate for all outstanding shares of the FGN in the company is to be issued in the name of the ‘Ministry of Finance Incorporated.”

“All minutes of the Board meetings, current management operational reports, extant, strategic business and operating plans, management accounts and audited financial statements going back to the 2021, 2022, and 2023 financial years should be immediately delivered in MOFI at the address shown above.”

It could be recalled that BPE had last December announced its intentions to sell off the remaining 40 per cent shares of the federal government in the DisCos and four other assets in 2024.

According to it, other assets that will be sold off next year via public offerings at the capital market include Eleme Petrochemicals Company Limited, Nigeria Reinsurance, NICON Insurance, and the Nigeria Machine Tools in Osogbo, according to the BPE.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had on January 8 put up for sale the Kaduna DisCo, the sixth largest power distribution utility over a $130 million debt, less than two years after the lenders who took over the company failed to turn it around and make it profitable.