FG Transfers Electricity Market Regulatory Oversight In Lagos To LASERC

Share

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has transferred regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Lagos State to the newly established Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC).

This was announced in a press statement issued by NERC on its verified X handle on Thursday, December 19, titled: “Transfer of Regulatory Oversight of the Electricity Market in Lagos State to LASERC.”

The statement said: “In compliance with the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN) and the Electricity Act 2023 (Amended), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued an order to transfer regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Lagos State from the Commission to the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC).

“Recall that with the EA 2023, the Commission retains the role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state/international generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

“The EA also mandates any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes and requests NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the State Regulator.

“Based on this, the Government of Lagos State complied with the conditions precedent in the laws, duly notified NERC and requested for the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in Lagos State.”

The statement said the transfer Order by NERC has the following provisions: Direct Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) to incorporate a subsidiary (EKEDP SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Lagos State from EKEDP.

It also stated that EKEDP shall complete the incorporation of EKEDP SubCo within 60 days from 5th December 2024. The sub-company shall apply for and obtain a licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from LASERC, among other directives.

It directed Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) to incorporate a subsidiary (IE SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Lagos State from IE.

It said: “IE shall complete the incorporation of IE SubCo within 60 days from 5th December 2024. The sub company shall apply for and obtain licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from LASERC, among other directives.

“In line with the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electricity Act of 2023, the regulatory oversight of Lagos State’s electricity market is now under the jurisdiction of LASERC.

“This transfer follows a comprehensive process that aligns with the requirements outlined in the Electricity Act 2023, which allows states to assume regulatory control over their intrastate electricity markets, provided they notify the NERC and meet the necessary conditions.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"