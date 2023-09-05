FG trains MDAs on 2024 budget preparation

The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has commenced training for Ministries, Departments and Agencies’ (MDA) personnel who will be involved in the 2024 budget preparation based on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System – Budget Preparation Sub-System (GIFMIS/ BPS). The Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze, stated this in Lagos yesterday, during the opening ceremony of the training. Akabueze, who was represented by the Director (Revenue & Fiscal Policy) at the Budget Office of the Federation, Mrs. Hapsatu Mormoni, said that the training is aimed at enhancing Budget personnel’s collective capacity to effectively use the Budget Preparation Sub-System of the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System in the budget preparation process. According to him, the training session underscores the determination of the Budget Office to enhance fiscal discipline and accountability in the management of public funds.

He called on the MDAs’ budget personnel to recognise the significance of their roles and aligning their activities with the aspirations of Nigerians and the development agenda of the country’s current administration. He said: “The President Tinubu’s administration is firm in its commitment to fulfilling its promises to our citizens. Our focus therefore should remain steadfast on using the budget as a veritable tool for delivering government’s commitment to all Nigerians. “To achieve this, collaboration and synergy between the various MDAs is paramount. We must harmonize our sectoral policies and programmes with the overarching National Development Plan 2021- 2025 and the specific programmes of this administration. We must ensure that our efforts are synchronized, resources are optimally utilised, and the impact of our collective work resonates across the nation.