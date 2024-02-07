FG Trains, Empowers 3,000 Smallholder Farmers In S’West, S’South

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has trained and empowered 3,000 smallholder farmers from South West and South-South regions on improved farming techniques.

The training and empowerment of 3,000 famers were carried out simultaneously in the 12 South West and South-South States of the country.

The programme is aimed at taking vulnerable smallholder farmers out of poverty by enhancing their productivity through the use of modern agricultural technologies.

The beneficiaries who included poultry and crop farmers were drawn by the respective State Ministries of Agriculture and validated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The farmers were supported with farm inputs to assist and improve their farm production and productivity.

The inputs distributed included: knapsack sprayers, organic fertilisers, herbicides, maize seeds, rice seeds, and vegetable seeds like tomato, pepper and okra for homestead farming.

Other inputs were Day Old Chicks for poultry farmers and fish feeds for fish farmers.

Twelve Resource persons were drawn from the Faculties of Agriculture in the Federal Universities to take the farmers through Good Agricultural Practices that will assist them to become successful commercial farmers.

One of the resource persons, Professor Tajudeen Bameke of the Department of Agricultural Extension, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), urged farmers to add value to their products to make more profit.

Bameke said that processing their agricultural produce through value addition would reduce exploitation by middlemen and as well reduce the high cost of food in the market.

He said that activities of middlemen in the agricultural sector usually led to high costs of food in the market while the real farmers make little profit on their produce.

The farmers who will also be supported with the conditional transfer of fifteen thousand nairas after the empowerment were full of praise to the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning as well as the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for the programme aimed at lifting the vulnerable smallholders farmers out of poverty into prosperity, especially at this crucial time in Nigeria.

Leading the distribution were the various state Officers from the State Ministry of Agriculture and State Agricultural Development Programmes with full supervision of the Officers of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Abuja.