FG Trains 600 Tsangaya, Islamiyya Teachers

As part of the Federal Government effort to curb Almajiri system and reduce the number of out-of-school children, the North East Development Commissioner (NEDC), in collaboration with the Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Ngala, has organized a two-week Train-the-Trainers workshop for Tsangaya and Islamiyya teachers across the Northeast.

The workshop, held at the Nigerian Arabic Language Village in Maiduguri, aims to enhance the capacity of Islamic and Arabic education teachers through training in English language, numeracy, classroom management, and pupil engagement.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, represented by the Vice Chancellor of Al-Ansar University, Prof. Abubakar Kundiri, described the initiative as a bold and pragmatic step toward tackling one of the region’s most urgent educational challenges.

“This initiative marks a bold and pragmatic step toward addressing one of the most pressing educational challenges confronting the region — the issue of out-of-school children,” Alausa stated.

He noted that the workshop is a shining example of productive collaboration between institutions committed to national development and human capital advancement.

“With 100 teachers drawn from each of the six states in the Northeast, this pilot programme is not just a temporary intervention but the beginning of a sustainable model for improving the quality of Islamic and Arabic education in Tsangaya and Islamiyya schools,” he said.

The Minister emphasized that the training would deepen teachers’ understanding of Arabic grammar and phonology, thus preventing doctrinal misinterpretations that may arise from linguistic inaccuracies.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for repositioning Nigeria’s education sector in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, and praised Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for his revolutionary approach to education and steadfast support for the programme.

Also speaking, Governor Zulum, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, said the workshop was a significant milestone in rebuilding and strengthening the educational infrastructure of the Northeast.

“This workshop represents a significant milestone in our shared commitment to rebuilding and empowering the educational infrastructure of the Northeast, especially through capacity-building initiatives in language education,” Kadafur said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of training trainers, he added, “By investing in those who educate others, we are multiplying impact, fostering sustainability, and ensuring knowledge continues to flow into our schools and institutions.”

He praised the Nigeria Arabic Language Village for its consistency in excellence and the NEDC for its unwavering support in driving education-focused developmental projects in the region.

Governor Zulum urged participants to fully engage in the training sessions, noting that the knowledge they acquire will bear fruit as they return to serve as mentors, educators, and role models in their communities.

“Let us proceed with renewed vigor, united in purpose, and hopeful for a future where education remains the pillar of peace, progress, and prosperity,” he concluded.

