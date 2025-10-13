FG To Youth: Participate In Voters’ Registration, Engage In Democratic Process

The Federal Government has called on Nigerian youths to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise to engage in the democratic process, emphasising that their participation is crucial to strengthening democracy and ensuring good governance in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, made this call when a delegation of the President’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Honour Award from Benue extraction led by its leader, Simeon Aer, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

According to a release by Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information & Public Relations, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Akume underscored the premium the Tinubu-led administration places on the welfare of youths through empowerment and provision of an enabling environment to enable them harness their potential for national development.

He therefore urged them to participate in voter registration and vote for President Bola Tinubu for inclusivity and sustainable development.

Having congratulated the awardees of the President’s NYSC Honour Award for their meritorious service to their fatherland, He urged them not to relent in the pursuit of their dreams and aspirations in life, assuring them that they have what it takes to be where he is and even beyond.

He further assured them of automatic employment to enable them to contribute their quota to national development.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation of the President’s NYSC Honour Award, Simeon Aer said that the purpose of the visit was to present to the SGF the numerous awards they received in recognition of their selfless service to the nation during their NYSC.

He also presented the Female Overall Best NYSC member, Akase Patience Nguwasen, to the SGF.

Also speaking, the Female Overall Best NYSC member (2020-23), Akase Patience Nguwasen thanked the President for the honour and also expressed her gratitude for acknowledging her contribution to the nation during her national service.

She also advised the current and prospective corps members to put the passion for service to the nation above money so that they will leave a mark after the completion of their national service.

The awardees were from Benue extraction, who were also among the 200 recipients of the President’s NYSC Honour Award presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in recognition of their outstanding service to the nation from 2020-2023.