FG To World Bank: Prioritize Investments In Key Sectors

Share

The Federal Government has urged the World Bank Group to prioritize targeted investments in critical sectors that drive sustainable development aimed at elevating Nigeria’s Development Agenda.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, made the urge in New York when she participated in the thematic session on the World Bank Group’s Contribution to Financing for Development (FFD), where she underscored the need to match the Bank’s expanded financial capacity with targeted, transformative investments in key sectors of the economy.

A statement issued by the Director of Information in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Manga, quoted Uzoka-Anite, emphasising the importance of investments in agriculture, energy access, and human capital, citing impactful World Bank-supported programmes like the Agriculture Sector Recovery and Sustained Livelihoods Programme (ACReSAL) and ANRiN.

The Minister highlighted these programmes as examples of effective cooperation between Nigeria and the World Bank Group, demonstrating the potential for strategic investments to yield meaningful development outcomes.

By prioritising targeted investments in key sectors, the World Bank Group can play a more impactful role in supporting countries like Nigeria to achieve their development goals. The Federal Government reaffirms its commitment to partnering with the World Bank Group to drive sustainable development and improve the lives of Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration.

Share