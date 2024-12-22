FG To Workers: Be Patient, N70,000 Minimum Wage Will Be Implemented By All States

Share

The Federal Government has appealed to Nigerian workers to exercise a little more patience, adding that all states would implement the new minimum wage of N70,000

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha who made this appeal while addressing newsmen at the weekend, also appealed to defaulting states to try and commence payment of the new wage at the beginning of the coming year.

This came as Onyejeocha disclosed that all arrangements have been concluded for the Presidential flag-off of the Labour and Employment Empowerment Programme (LEEP) initiative in January 2025, which targets employment opportunities for at least 2.5 million Nigerians.

She said: “For me, the concern was initially whether the states will agree to pay the new minimum wage but you can see that most people have keyed in. I believe that it was a pass mark.

“It’s not as bad as people think and most of the states have accepted to pay N70,000 new minimum wage and are carrying everyone along in the implementation.

“Even those yet to commence their payment, at no point did they say that they are not good to pay. All we can say to workers is to be patient, I have no doubt that the minimum wage will be implemented by all.

“I think we should give them more time, probably in the New Year, they may like to pay the minimum wage to their workers as a New Year package.”

The minister who expressed optimism that the year 2025 would witness fewer strikes, noted that with the launch of the National Industrial Relations Policy (NIRP) which was aimed to strengthen relationships between labour unions and employers, the country would enjoy more industrial harmony.

On the LEEP initiative, Onyejeocha reiterated that the initiative was projected to train and equip 2.5 million people annually within the next four years with the necessary tools and opportunities to thrive in the digital age as well as equip them with necessary funds to establish businesses of their own.

Responding to the threat by the Committee of the House of Representatives on Appropriation to block allocations to the Ministry of Labour following its inability to defend its budget, the minister who affirmed the committee was in order, however, apologised to the lawmakers and appealed to them to tamper justice with mercy.

She assured the lawmakers that the ministry would correct its wrong by utilising the remaining window in the budget deliberation to present and defend the ministry’s proposal

“It’s a sad thing and I keep telling anyone who cares to listen that you can’t joke with parliament. You must answer the summons from the parliament, I didn’t know that we had this problem.

“If I knew, I would have pleaded with them to respond to it and even go with the officials to meet the House Committee because it is statutory and we don’t have a choice.

“I would like to use this medium to plead with parliament and to say that no one will question their authority to carry out their oversight function,” she added.

