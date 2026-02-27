FG To Validate Report For Full CPOPC Membership In April

The Federal Government has said it will validate a technical committee report geared toward transiting Nigeria from observer status to full membership of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) in April.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, stated this when the council’s mission visited him in Abuja, recently. He said the ministry had constituted a technical committee to consider how the country could seamlessly transition from observer to full member of CPOPC, given its strategic importance in palm oil production.

“We are conscious of the fact that the palm oil value chain is very strategic for us and have identified it as an export crop that can drive foreign exchange for the country and ensure good health in terms of consumption.

“We are also conscious of the fact that we need the support of CPOPC countries to avail the country new varieties of climate-smart, resistant seeds that can be produced by farmers in the country,” he said.

President of the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Mr. Alphon- sus Inyang said that as a member of CPOPC, Nigeria would target over 10 million tonnes of oil palm production between 2026 and 2050.

“We are also targeting 2.5 million hectares from among Nigerian households who are out to produce one hectare each, geared toward a N20 trillion annual economy within this period. “We are working side by side with the big players who will be developing plantations,” he said.