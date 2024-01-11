FG To Use Kano Inland Dry Port To Decongest Lagos – Minister

The Minister of Trade and Investment, Doris Nkiryuka Uzoka Anite, has said that the Federal Government will use the Kano Inland Dry Port to decongest Lagos Port Authority for more inflow of import and export

The Minister who was at the Kano Dala Inland Dry Port on an inspection visit, on Thursday, said the Government of President Bola Tinubu is highly interested in creating one one-stop Business chance in the Country.

She said the Kano Dala Inland Dry Port will certainly be a critical place where the Government will interfere to rejuvenate the Economy.

She said, “The Government of Tinubu is highly interested in the collaborative business effort that would ginger the nation’s economy, and Dala Inland Dry Port is one place that the government will use in this regard”

The Managing Director of the Dry Port, Ahmad Rabiu, hints local Producers will have ease in exporting through the port to countries, such as China”.

Rabiu noted that the operations of the port are helping to fast track the movement of cargoes, as the number of days entailed to cargo to Kano, in particular to Lagos has reduced tremendously, noting the extra cost, such as accommodating staff of the companies conveying the cargoes in hotels in Lagos has also been eliminated.

“One of the most visible benefits of the port to businesses in the northwest, and Kano, especially is that moving cargoes to the seaport in Lagos for export is. now faster, and the amount of money which is expended to accommodate the staff accomplishing the cargoes in hotels, as well as other auxiliary expenses have been eliminated.

“We also expect that when the -Kano- Maradi rail line which the minister of transportation promised when he was inspecting the project, recently is completed, it will greatly enhance our operations, and boost our patronage”, he further