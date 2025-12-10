FG To Us Delegation: Our Security Challenges Not Driven By Religion

The Federal Government yesterday insisted that the security challenges facing by the country is not driven by religion. However, it said it is making efforts are being made to tackle terrorism and all forms of violent extremism across the country.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi said this while addressing journalists after a closeddoor meeting with a United States congressman and the US Ambassador to Nigeria Richard Mills Jr. Recall that US President Donald Trump in October declared Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ in response to allegations of Christian genocide in the country. Fagbemi acknowledged that the country is facing security challenges, but said it is not religious in nature.

He said: “This meeting is about the issue of terrorism going on in the country and to afford us further opportunity to explain our own side of the story. “We have explained this to them when we entered Washington, and I am happy that they are also here to see things for themselves.

“Although Nigeria faces substantial security challenges, they are not driven by religious considerations. “What is important is to apprise them that even though we have challenges in Nigeria, it is not religious. “We have security challenges, and the government is doing its utmost to ensure that these challenges are addressed.”

The AGF said his ministry is responsible for prosecuting suspects arrested in connection with terrorism and extremism-related offences, adding that the government follows due process in handling such cases.

He said: “The one that concerns the Federal Ministry of Justice is about the prosecution of the people arrested in connection with extremism, and we can explain to them how far we have come and what we are also doing.”

While giving more insight at the meeting, Fagbemi said he provided an update on terrorism-related prosecutions, disclosing further that between 2017 and 2025, the government had secured 860 convictions and 891 discharges.