FG To Upgrade Benue Swine, Crop Improvement Project – Minister

The Federal Government has announced plans to upgrade the Benue State Swine and Crop Improvement Project located in Yandev, Gboko Local Government Area of the State.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, disclosed this during a visit to the project site at Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Yandev, in Gboko LGA.

He noted that the facility would be upgraded to meet the needs of the people.

Maiha said that the Federal Government intends to operate an integrated piggery farming and processing initiative in the State as part of the Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ) project.

He expressed satisfaction with the existing swine project, describing the initiative as noble, and pledged that it would be upgraded and sustained to better serve the people.

According to him, the farm would be upgraded to operate at its full capacity of 3,000 pigs, regretting that only 79 pigs are currently housed in the facility.

He added that the farm would serve as a reproductive center, where piglets would be produced and made available for out-growers to purchase.

Furthermore, the Minister revealed that genetic improvement would be encouraged at the farm, noting that only three breeds: Large White, Duroc, and Landrace are currently available.

Maiha also disclosed plans by the Federal Government to establish a small modular processing unit for pig meat processing, packaging, and marketing.

At the Benue Livestock Investigation and Breeding Center, Raav, Gwer East LGA, the Minister urged the Benue State Government, through the Bureau of Livestock Development, to clear 500 hectares out of the 3,000 hectares available at Raav for livestock fodder production (grass cultivation).

He emphasized that this initiative would not only enhance fodder availability but also create market and export opportunities.

The Minister assured that Raav has the potential to serve the nation, pledging to enhance capacity building and introduce modern breeding systems.

However, he expressed regret that a facility with over 2,400 hectares currently houses only 37 animals, adding that all infrastructural facilities at the center were in a dilapidated state and required total rehabilitation.

Maiha announced plans to set up a committee to recommend measures for rehabilitating the center, including the establishment of pens, isolation centers, maternity pens, dip facilities, and auxiliary structures such as housing and chalets.

He explained that the center would also collaborate with Joseph Sarwua Tarka University, Makurdi, for research purposes.

Speaking on the Minister’s visit, Aondoakaa Asambe, Director General of the Benue Bureau for Livestock Development, Trans-Border, and Animal Control, said that the creation of the bureau aligns with the Governor’s vision for livestock development in the state.

Asambe stressed that the Benue State Government believes ranching is key to addressing security challenges in the State, enabling displaced farmers to return to their ancestral homes.

He described the establishment of a reliable livestock industry as a pragmatic step taken by the Governor to bring relief to the people.

Asambe commended the Governor for the support given to the bureau so far in actualizing its mandate in the livestock industry.

While in the State, the Minister also visited the International Cattle Market in Makurdi and held a closed-door meeting with stakeholders in the livestock industry at Hub 17 Innovation Space, Makurdi.

