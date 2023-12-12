FG To Unveil Universal Health Coverage Initiative

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Health has revealed its plan to unveil the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative in its pursuit of achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2030.

This was disclosed by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

The UHC Day, which is observed annually on December 12 to mark progress towards health for all and emphasize the need for robust health systems to attain UHC, will be celebrated under the theme “Health for All: Time for Action” this year.

Pate disclosed that a strategy to execute this initiative would be ratified in Abuja by governments at all levels and development partners as part of the 2023 UHC Day commemoration.

He stressed the necessity for a multi-sectoral and whole-of-government approach to achieve UHC and better health for all Nigerians.

The government has developed the NHSRII to advance the nation’s journey towards UHC, aiming to guide the renewal of Nigeria’s health system as part of its broader health agenda.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the initiative directly addresses poor population health outcomes exacerbated by highly inequitable access to health.

The initiative will utilize the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and collaborate with state governments and development partners in a transformational sector-wide approach program to enhance health outcomes and expand primary healthcare centres.

Pate also highlighted plans to train additional healthcare personnel and make at least 17,000 functional primary healthcare centres accessible.

He underscored that expanding BHCPF and increasing the number of PHCs aligns with the objectives of the National Health Act.

The comprehensive strategy includes assessing existing facilities, improving infrastructure, ensuring an adequate health workforce, and actively engaging local communities for feedback, he added.

Dr. Muyi Aina, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, emphasized the importance of strengthening the PHC system in building a sustainable healthcare system.

He asserted that the successful implementation of the NHSRII can significantly contribute to achieving UHC in the country, ensuring that every Nigerian has access to quality healthcare services without suffering financial hardship.