FG To Unveil Expenditure Framework

…to audit N23tr Ways and Means

The Federal Government has hinted at plans to unfold a robust expenditure framework tailored towards blocking revenue leakages.

To begin with, the Federal Government planned to audit the N22.7 trillion ways and means of borrowing as a demonstration of its renewed commitment to financial prudent management.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy Mr Wale Edun stated on Tuesday in Abuja at the flagg-off of the public wealth management conference by Ministry of Finance Incorporated ( MOFI) with the theme: ” Championing Nigera’s economic prosperity”.

Details later…