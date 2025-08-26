FG To Unveil Blueprint To Strengthen Nursing, Midwifery Practice

Federal Government yesterday said it would soon unveil the Nigeria Strategic Directions for Nursing and Midwifery, a blueprint to advance education, create career pathways, expand leadership roles, and retain top talents.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the Health Action Training on Person-Centred Care and Caring for the Carer.

Pate, who was represented by Dr Abisola Adegoke, Director, Teaching Hospitals Division, said the theme of the training resonated deeply with national priorities because person-centred care went beyond clinical treatment.

He said: “It embodies compassion, respect, inclusivity, and responding to each individual’s needs and values, which is rooted in dignity.” The minister said the administration of President Bola Tinubu had prioritised deliberate investments in healthcare professionals, especially the nursing and midwifery workforce, to close the significant supply–demand gap.