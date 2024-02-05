FG To Transform NYSC To Revenue-Generating Agency – Youth Minister

Contrary to the call for the scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Federal Government has announced its plan to reform the scheme to make it a revenue-generating agency.

The development was made public by the Minister of Youth Development, Jamila Bio-Ibrahim while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

The minister further clarified that in order to reflect the current state of the country, the Federal Government was trying to restructure the NYSC programme.

She added that everyone was aware of the limited resources available, but that they would come up with creative solutions to make sure the welfare of the corps members was properly attended to.

READ ALSO:

According to her, “The reforms will transform the NYSC into a revenue-generating agency and prepare the corps members for the job market and to be decently and gainfully employed or to be employers of labour through entrepreneurship all the support they need in that career path.”

She also revealed that, as national instability grew, corps members were no longer assigned to states that were considered dangerous.

The minister clarified that coordination with other government authorities was necessary to ensure the protection of corps members.