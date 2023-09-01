FG to Train One Million Indigenous Tech Experts by 2025

As part of efforts to bridge the tech skill gaps in the country, the Federal Government has disclosed plans to train about one million Nigerians in technical skills by 2025. The lack of tech experts has been the bane of the telecoms industry not only in Nigeria as many other countries are in demand of experts.

Stakeholders have been agitating for building local capacity by training and re-training Nigerians to become experts while urging the government to make the environment attractive to the Nigerian- trained experts.

Disclosing the decision to bridge the gap, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said he had met with stakeholders in technology ecosystem in preparations for the training to co-create innovative ways to achieve the target.

He added that the meeting was the first in a series of ecosystem engagements to ensure that government gets the best solutions from within. The Minister, via a post on his X (twitter) handle, also called on Nigerians who may be interested in getting involved in the training of the one million experts target to indicate.

He wrote: “As we work towards our target of training one million people in technical skills by 2025, we’d love to know how you can get involved.”

According to him, the technical training is in line with the promise by President Bola Tinubu to create one million jobs through tech in the first 24 months of his administration. Highlighting his plans for job creation, Tinubu in his campaign manifesto said that apart from encouraging Nigerian youths who are currently in tech, he would introduce intervention programmes in the ICT Industry and other critical sectors of the Nigerian economy where the deployment of new technologies can fast- track business growth and diversification.

He added that investing in the ICT sector and the digital economy would stimulate local industries, enhance competitiveness, increase productivity, and provide millions of Nigerians with new skills and long-term job and wealth-creation opportunities.