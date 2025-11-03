FG To Train 75,000 Youths In Skill Acquisition Programme

The Federal Government has embarked on training more than 75,000 people in different skills acquisition programmes through Innovation Development and Effective in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) TVET initiative.

The National Project Coordinator (NPC), Mrs Blessing Ogwu, disclosed this during the flag-off ceremony for the six-month free training of 100 trainees on Agriculture and Aquaculture in Badagry.

The programme is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Education, IDEAS-TVET, in conjunction with SejFarms Consults Ltd.

According to Ogwu, the training programme has been on for five years ago but there are other components.

“But for this IDEAS-TVET Initiative, it started late 2024, and we have done the first cohort; this is the second cohort we are running now.

“The objective is to train youths on different skills, especially skills transfer.

“We feel that youths of nowadays in Nigeria, what they need most is for us to take them off the street and equip them to be self-sustained. So far, we are looking at engaging over 75,000 youths before the end of the programme,” she said.

She said that each of the youth, aged from 15 to 35 years, would be entitled to N22,500 for a period of a six-month training programme.

Ogwu commended the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa and the World Bank for helping youths in Nigeria.

At the flag-off ceremony, she said that 100 youths in Badagry would be engaged in aquaculture and agriculture with the assistance of SejFarms Consults in Badagry.

“This initiative has been engaged to train youths in the fisheries and agricultural sector.

“Today marks the pivotal step in our national efforts to empower young Nigerians in the skills, knowledge and opportunities they need to thrive in the fast-evolving world.

“Through this initiative, we affirm our resolve to tackle unemployment, foster innovation, and promote inclusive development across our geographical location.

“To our training service provider, we appreciate your dedication to professionalism. You are not just facilitators, you are nation builders,” she said.

Speaking, Mr Sejiro Oke-Tojinu, the Managing Director, SejFarms Consults Ltd, said the participants, mainly graduates of agriculture, would become better farmers, which would improve the food security agenda by the federal government.

“This means we will have more farmers, which means more food for the country. There will be better-skilled farmers. It’s going to be six months of theoretical classes and practicals.

“It is going to be 80 per cent practical and hands-on practice, and within those 6 months, they will have 3 months hands on that is training and then 3 months of internship.

“When they are done with the programme, they will have the opportunity for mentorship and also for attachment and job opportunities through the management,” he said.

Mr Nurudeen Tiamiyu, the Coordinator of the training, said that after the training, the participants should have enough hands-on experience in agriculture in the whole value chain.

“By the time they are leaving us, they will be able to start something or work on farms that are well structured. They can bring about structure wherever they find themselves,” he said.

Mr Peter Dansu, the media aide to Prince Sesi Whingan, the lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, urged the beneficiaries of the training to take advantage of the programme to become professional farmers.

Mr Augustine Kiki, a teacher who represented Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, urged the beneficiaries to take the training very seriously and make the best out of it.

Mrs Toying PoT-Balogun, Assistant Chief Fisheries Officer, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, urged the beneficiaries to make Lagos proud by taking advantage of the programme for their own benefit.

Miss Abosede Alfred, one of the beneficiaries, a graduate of Agriculture from Tai Solarin University, Ikenne, Ogun State, said the training would help them to develop skills in aquaculture