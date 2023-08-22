FG to take 133m Nigerians out of poverty – Minister

The new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, has expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty. Edu disclosed this when she assumed office on Monday in Abuja and held maiden meeting with the Chief Executive Officers of the agencies under the Ministry.

She assured Nigerians of her determination to ensure transparency and accountability during her tenure as Minister. She explained that, the ministry will achieve the target through different interventions and initiatives aimed at lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

“What is most important is that we will keep our focus on lifting 133 million Nigerians out of poverty. “We can do it in phases, a step at a time, because with determination and strongwill nothing is impossible. “We will also achieve the feat with the strong political backing from His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu and every member of the cabinet. ”We will play down on politics, we are here to face the real business of governance” she said. The minister, who described as unacceptable the alarming rate of poverty in the country, said all hands must be on deck to address the situation.