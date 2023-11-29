FG To Tackle Insecurity With N3.25trn In 2024, Health Funding N1.33trn

Defence/security, and health sectors will attract the priority attention of the Federal Government in 2024, with the government devoting a chunk portion of the sum of N3.25 trillion to addressing insecurity and defending the country.

Similarly, in the 2004 fiscal year, the federal government made a provision of N1.33 trillion for the health sector, representing 5 percent of the N 27.5 trillion proposed aggregate of the 2024 budget while education gets N 2.18 trillion.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu gave the figures on Wednesday at the highlights and budget breakdown of the 2024 budget.

The breakdown came after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu formally presented the budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Bagudu said the money allocated to the Defence and security sector, represents 12 percent of the total budget proposal.

Bagudu noted that the determination to stamp out insecurity in the country by the President, was largely the reason for allocating the sector the highest, to scale up the recurrent and capital expenditure of the Military, Police, intelligence, and para-military.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Other sectors that got a substantial amount from the budget, include education with N2.18 trillion, representing 7.9 percent of the budget, and Infrastructure with N1.32 trillion.

He said the administration was committed to enforcing the prudence principle and cost of governance. To this end, he said President Tinibu has ordered Ministries, Departments, and Agencies ( MDAs) to eliminate luxury items in their activities.

He also disclosed that the President has made it mandatory that government officers who want to embark on foreign trips, must justify the reasons for such trips.

Earlier, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, in his remarks said the budget projections are based on realistic assumptions and can be implemented to stabilize the Nigerian economy for rapid inclusive growth.

He also stated that the budget will be executed with less reliance on borrowings but promote domestic and foreign investment and privatization of critical government assets.

He said, “The budget is an N27.5 trillion, and what I think is critical is that this budget is based on realistic assumptions. It is based on projections which I think is okay to the average person and reasonable. Therefore it is something that we can expect to be successfully implemented.

“The breakdown of different elements shows the direction of this administration in order to stabilize the Nigerian economy for rapid inclusive growth. There is going to be less reliance on borrowing.

“The budget deficit is being brought down to about from 6.1 per cent to GDP to 3.8 Of GDP. That is a huge change in direction from unlimited borrowing to focusing on revenue and expenditure management. There will be value for money on expenditure and increased revenue.

“The key target is to increase tax to GDP from under 10 per cent to 18 per cent in a couple of years. That target, a hugely ambitious one is what we need to meet to reduce reliance on borrowings.

“Likewise debt service as a proportion of revenue is expected to fall. The budget is rallying up the economy for domestic and foreign investment to come in and this would be achieved through public-private partnerships and even privatization are mentioned in this budget.”