FG To Tackle Illegalities In Private Jet Operations

Share

The Federal Government, on Thursday, disclosed its plans to tackle illegal private jet operations in Nigeria by implementing stricter regulations to ensure compliance with aviation laws.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who made this disclosure at the Ministerial press briefing in Abuja, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending the unauthorized use of private jets for commercial purposes in Nigeria.

According to Keyamo, investigations revealed that 18% of private jets in Nigeria are illegally operating as commercial charters, resulting in an estimated ₦120 billion loss in government revenue over the past decades. stating that the government had launched a major crackdown on the illegal use of private jets for charter operations.

“For decades, many private jet owners have exploited regulatory loopholes by registering their aircraft under Private Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) licenses while operating them as commercial charters—thereby avoiding higher licensing fees and regulatory oversight.

The Minister warned that these unregulated operations posed serious security risks, with unchecked flights, unidentified passengers, and unmonitored cargo movements.

He also stated that Nigeria currently has 16 active private airlines servicing domestic, regional, and international routes, saying that, moving forward, the government aims to facilitate more code-share agreements between Nigerian airlines and major international carriers, fostering a stronger and more competitive aviation sector.

Keyamo also announced that Nigeria had successfully mended its strained relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), leading to the resumption of Emirates Airlines flights between both nations, explaining that the suspension of these flights, which lasted for a prolonged period, was a major consequence of deteriorated diplomatic ties inherited by the current administration.

According to him, this milestone was achieved through the signing of a new Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), ensuring mutual benefits for both countries, noting that the Nigerian government prioritized the protection and growth of its local airline industry.

“As part of the negotiations, Emirates has entered into a codeshare agreement with a Nigerian airline, Air Peace, to enhance connectivity and operational efficiency,” he stated.

Under this arrangement, passengers can purchase a single ticket from Calabar to Dubai, seamlessly connecting from an Air Peace flight in Lagos to an Emirates flight bound for Dubai. The same process applies for return trips, making travel more convenient for Nigerian passengers,” he said.

Keyamo highlighted that this agreement marks a strategic step toward supporting Nigeria’s aviation sector. Unlike other African nations where national carriers receive state subsidies—such as Rwanda Air, Egypt Air, and South African Airways—Nigeria’s aviation industry is 100% privately driven. Recognizing this unique dynamic, the government is actively pursuing policies that support local operators without direct financial intervention.

He also noted that infrastructure improvements within Nigeria’s aviation industry have gained momentum. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has spearheaded the refurbishment of several terminals nationwide.

The Minister stated that the government successfully reopened Hajj terminals last year, enhancing the experience for Muslim pilgrims traveling for Hajj. This year, further rehabilitation and expansion of these terminals are planned.

Earlier, in his address of welcome, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said that President Tinubu was steering the affairs of Nigeria with the utmost fear of God and a deep conviction that history would judge his administration favourably.

He stated that the reforms being implemented by the President are not just well-intentioned but are essential for the growth and development of the nation.

“Let me say that we have crossed the Rubicon, and the pains are gradually easing as the positive impact of these reforms begins to manifest. Already, we are witnessing a marked reduction in food prices, stability in exchange rates, and a gradual decline in the cost of petroleum products, which are clear indicators that the reforms are yielding positive results,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

