FG To Tackle Food Inflation In 2024

The Federal Government on Friday assured Nigerians that plans are underway to reduce food inflation in the country.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security gave the assurance during a courtesy visit of Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi to his office in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, Sen. Kyari said achieving food security and reducing food inflation were among the ministry’s objectives and projections for 2024, adding that President Bola Tinubu’s agenda on food security is on course.

“We also intend to massively produce to bring down food inflation because today the number one driver of inflation is food price inflation,” he said.

He said that programmes on food production would be sustained in 2024 to have a positive impact on Nigerians.

“The Ministry is focused on ramping up massive production of staple crops using technology and mechanisation to achieve this goal.

“We are grateful for the support and guidance of Mr President as we work towards a more food-secured Nigeria. We are poised to implement our programmes in line with his vision for the agricultural sector.

“We are determined to drive agricultural transformation, enhance productivity, and ensure that our farmers have the necessary support to thrive,” he said.