FG To Sustain Partnership With NSE To Execute Govt Projects

The Federal Government is set to partner with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in the execution of its projects to ensure quality and standard.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev stated this when he played host to the national executive members of the NSE in his office.

The Minister explained that as a technical ministry that executes water and sanitation projects across the country, the professional expertise of the society will always be needed to ensure that the projects being carried out across the country stand the test of time and serve the people better.

He tasked engineers to think outside the box in order to achieve their set goals and emphasized the need for society to embrace entrepreneurship to enhance their living conditions.

Professor Utsev, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Terhemen Oraduen, assured the Nigerian Society of Engineers of the readiness of his ministry to key into its community development programmes aimed at improving the welfare of Nigerians and thanked them for identifying with him.

Earlier, President NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala had explained that the visit was to congratulate one of their own Professor Utsev on his appointment as Minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to inform him of her forthcoming investiture as the 34th President of the Society.

Engr. Oguntala said that the society intends to focus more on key areas which include entrepreneurship, Professional and community development, intergovernmental relations and rebranding the image of the society.