FG To Support PETROAN Expand CNG Distribution Outlets

The Federal Government has expressed readiness to support the Petroleum Retailers Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) to fasttrack expansion of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) distribution outlets.

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), said this during a courtesy visit by the President of the association, Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, yesterday in Abuja. He said the gesture would accelerate ongoing energy transition in the country.

“We are looking forward to the day when all fuel stations will also have components for CNG since we have adopted gas as our transition fuel.

“We believe that very soon the outlets that you own will in addition to the pumps for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel, Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), also have a components for CNG.

“And we will be glad to partner with you to give any support that could be needed from government to actualise that rapid expansion of distribution outlets for CNG.

“We will work very closely with you going forward to ensure that we address any concerns that you may have from time to time,” Lokpobiri said.

The minister commended PETROAN for its support since he assumed office, adding that the benefits of Nigeria as an oil producing country would not have been felt by Nigerians without PETROAN.

He said it was a very difficult decision to get the sector fully deregulated, adding that, “a decision that no leader had the courage to do, but today, everybody could enjoy the benefit of full deregulation. “Before now, products were either not available or the prices were very disproportionate.”

